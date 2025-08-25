Edinburgh's proposed new North-South tramline could cost nearly £3 billion, according to the consultation document on the project launched today.

The line would link Granton, where thousands of new homes are to be built, through the city centre, to the Royal Infirmary, the BioQuarter - expected to be the source of many new jobs - and beyond.

But the consultation says: "Indicative costs to build this new route range from £2 billion to £2.9 billion depending on which route between Granton and the city centre is decided on."

The two options for the route between Ferry Road and the city centre: Roseburn Path or Orchard Brae. | supplied

The existing tramline, from Newhaven to Edinburgh Airport, currently carries 12.1 million passengers a year. With the new line added and the Capital’s population constantly increasing, estimates suggest by 2032, the number of passengers could increase to 34 million, including 13 million on the North-South line, and by 2042 to 38 million, with 14 million on the North-South line.

The 12-week consultation by the city council asks people for their views on all aspects of the project, but the main controversy is expected to focus on the choice which must be made between taking the new line along the Roseburn Path or via Orchard Brae and across the Dean Bridge.

The consultation document says the Roseburn Path option would cost between £350m and £480m to build and is forecast to see 4.25 million passengers on this part of route by 2042 and 12.5 million on the whole North-South route.

The cost of the Orchard Brae option is estimated at between £650m and £850m to build, with passenger numbers forecast at 3.75 million on this part of the line by 2042 and 10 million on the whole North-South route.

For the first stage of the route, from Granton to Ferry Road there is only one proposal - an off-road route running adjacent to existing street West Harbour Road, Waterfront Avenue and West Granton Access. Tram stops would potentially be at Granton Square, Saltire Square, Caroline Park and West Pilton.

Roseburn Path option

The Roseburn Path route was the one originally approved when Granton was going to be part of Edinburgh's main tram project. But since that was cut back, the former railway line has become more and more popular as a green corridor for cyclists and pedestrians.

In the face of strong opposition to the loss of a well-used cycle route, the council agreed to look at preserving an active travel corridor alongside the tram line. And transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said he was pleased officials had been able to come up with a proposal that would do that.

The consultation says that for more than 90 per cent of the Roseburn Path, the space for cycling and walking would be at least three metres wide, but that at two points - Telford Road Bridge and the south side of Roseburn Bridge to Russell Road - it is less.

Campaigners don't want to lose the Roseburn Path. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Cyclists will still be allowed to use the corridor at these points, but at Roseburn Bridge an alternative route will also be provided.

The Roseburn Bridge would need to be extended to the west to allow a 3 metre walking and cycling space; a cantilever bridge would be needed at Groathill Road South bridge.

And between Craigleith and Roseburn, a section of single tram track is proposed, both to make more space for walking and cycling and to reduce the impact on ecology.

There had been a variant of the Roseburn Path route which took the trams onto Telford Toad for a stretch in order to get closer to the Western General, but that has now been discounted, partly because of longer journey times and partly because of technical issues in rejoining the Roseburn Path.

Cllr Jenkinson dismissed claims that 15,000 trees would be destroyed if the new line went along the Roseburn Path. "It sounds made up," he said. Officials said there were a total of 3,100 trees on the route and the council estimated 70 per cent could be retained.

The plan is to used battery-operate trams on the Roseburn Path rather than overhead lines in a bid to minimise the environmental impact.

And projected passenger numbers for the Roseburn Path route are higher because journey times are expected to be quicker since it is off-road. Construction would also be quicker and cheaper because there would be no impact on other traffic and as a former rail line, the path would be easier to lay the tram track on.

But the consultation document acknowledges that some trees and vegetation will have to be removed, which could change the feel of the area, there would be more noise and walkers and cyclists would need to be more aware of the trams, wit dedicated crossing points installed across the track.

Orchard Brae option

If the Orchard Brae route is chosen, the line would then run from Crewe Toll, down Crewe Road South, up Orchard Brae, over Dean Bridge, linking to Princes Street at Queensferry Street.

There would be better access to the Western General Hospital. But journey times would be longer than with the Roseburn Path route because the trams would be sharing road space with other vehicles.

Cycle lanes along the route would probably have to be removed, says the consultation document. The roundabout at Comely Bank would have to be signalised and Orchard Brae would have to be permanently closed to other traffic. There would also be a signalised junction at Learmonth Terrace.

The document says some residential properties and side roads might have to change to one-way exit/entry to avoid crossing tram tracks for safety reasons.

The document also warns: "There may be a need for some compulsory purchase of land along this route."

Concerns have previously been voiced that Crewe Toll fire station could be at risk, but the council would not be drawn, other than say "not much" property was likely to be affected.

The biggest reason for the higher cost of the Orchard Brae option is the "extreme" engineering challenge of getting trams across the Grade A-listed 19th century Dean Bridge high above the Water of Leith. The closure of the bridge during the works would mean "significant disruption".

And the consultation says: "As has been experienced on previous tram projects, there is risk associated with moving utilities away from under the tracks, which increases the cost of construction."

‘Reliable and fast’

Cllr Jenkinson said Edinburgh’s trams offered a reliable and fast service, allowing residents and visitors to move around the city sustainably and efficiently.

He continued: “Edinburgh is the fastest growing city in Scotland, with more than 60,000 new residents expected over the next 20 years. Whilst this shift is a true sign of our success, it brings real pressure on our communities, and crucially on the city’s transport infrastructure on which we all rely.

“Our overarching vision is to truly link our city for the benefit of all. From our flagship £1.3bn development at Granton Waterfront through to the city centre, our world-famous universities, cultural hubs, brilliant local businesses, new housing developments, hospitals and beyond; our transport network must move with the times.

“The new developments we will see along the tram route will be key to Edinburgh’s prosperity for generations to come.

“I’d encourage everyone to engage with this consultation and help to shape the next chapter in the history of Edinburgh’s transport.”

Residents can give their views until November 16, both online at the council’s consultation hub or in person at drop-in sessions, details of which are also on the hub.