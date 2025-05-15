A new restaurant will soon be coming to Leith, after the council approved plans for a change of use from office to restaurant.

The change of use application for 189 Great Junction Street submitted by Duthchas Restaurant was approved by the council on May 6.

This allows the applicant to merge the unit with 187 Great Junction Street, which was the home of fine dining restaurant Aurora until January last year. The plans also include the installation of new stairs and sanitary accommodations.

The former Aurora restaurant will be merged with the office space next door at 189 Great Junction Street in Leith. | Google Maps

Approving the application, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The alterations to the shopfront are minor and would not harm the character or appearance of the conservation area. The repainting of the shopfront and the replacement exit door are acceptable.

“The unit at 189 Great Junction street would be merged with the existing Class 3 unit at 187 Great Junction Street. There would be no alterations to the existing cooking arrangements as the kitchen at 187 would be used. As a result, there would be no additional impacts on neighbouring residential amenity.

“The change of use would be compatible with the character of the area and the alterations to the shopfront are of an acceptable design. There are no material considerations which outweigh this conclusion.”

The changes were approved despite one objection, from The Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, who said: “There is a lack of detail concerning the internal features such as the cornicing. Internal photographs looking at historic details are sought and their treatment clarified. This proposal lacks information; therefore we object to this proposal.”

Responding to this concern, the council’s chief planning officer added: “The site does not form part of the listing at 191-201 Great Junction Street and therefore internal alterations do not require any permissions.”