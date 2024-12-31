Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Paralympic gold medal winner, a popular Edinburgh headteacher, a long-serving Guide leader and a champion of fitness for older folk are among the local heroes from Edinburgh and the Lothians who have been recognised in the New Year Honours for 2025.

There was also a damehood for Edinburgh artist Barbara Rae and honours for broadcaster Jackie Bird and Heriot-Watt University principal Professor Richard Williams.

And the national list included knighthoods for actor Stephen Fry, former England manager Gareth Southgate and London mayor Saddiq Khan, and further recognition for a host of Team GB athletes, including runner Keely Hodgkinson and mountain biker Tom Pidcock, after the Paris Olympics.

Stephen Clegg after winning S12 para swimming men's 100m backstroke at 2024 Paralympics in Paris. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images. | Getty

Stephen Clegg, from Edinburgh, who receives an MBE, is a senior member of the British Para-Swimming team and won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, adding to the silver and two bronze medals he won in Tokyo three years before.

He said: “It’s a huge honour, for sure. Gold medals are fantastic and it’s the target from an individual point of view, but it’s great to have that national recognition as well and know that it has value at a wider level. Even though it’s an individual sport, there’s a huge team around me that make it all possible and the accolades that come with sport are as much for them as they are for me.”

David Dempster retired in the summer after 35 years’ teaching at Edinburgh’s Boroughmuir High School, including serving as headteacher for the past 11 years. He had previously spent two years as acting head, six years as depute or senior depute and 16 years as a class teacher or head of department.

Boroughmuir is regularly among he top-performing schools in Scotland. And during his headship, the school introduced Mandarin to its modern languages provision and moved to its new site in Fountainbridge. He receives an MBE in the New Year Honours for services to education in Scotland.

David Dempster, who retired as head a Boroughmuir High School in the summer, receives an MBE.

Lorna Greig, 78, from Roslin, Midlothian, also receives an MBE, for services to young people through Guiding in Scotland. In the 1960s she helped establish the first Guide Unit in her hometown of Roslin. Today, more than 1,250 girls and young women have opportunities for fun, adventure, and space to discover their potential through activities at Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers.

After joining the Brownies when she was seven and progressing to the Guides, Ms Greig has served a total of 58 years as an assistant leader, a leader, going on to be county camp adviser and outdoors adviser.And she is still busy in the organisation today.

“I’m still involved in the 1st Roslin Guides and I also look after our county campsite at Vogrie. When I was told I was getting the honour, the person who nominated me let me see some of the letters and a lot of them came from previous Guides who talked about all the skills they had learned, and I was really quite humbling to read what they had said.”

Lorna Greig has been honoured for her 58 years of service with Guiding in Midlothian. | supplied

Also receiving an MBE is Midlothian ageing well co-ordinator Vivian Wallace, 60, from Bonnyrigg. Her honour is for services to older people in Midlothian.

The project she works on is funded by NHS and managed by Midlothian Council and is said to have transformed the physical and mental wellbeing of older adults in the community through exercise classes and other initiatives.

“It’s basically to get the over-50s active, keep people at home longer and out of hospital," said Ms Wallace. "It's run with volunteers, who run weekly activities - everything ranging from walking football to badminton to pickleball - and we've got lots of walking groups.

"We've got about 800 people a week involved in the project between all the different groups. We have 60-odd activities a week and over 70 volunteers.

"People love the fitness and the friendships. When we ask for feedback, they all talk about their social like, how they're not socially isolated and they feel part of the community."

Vivian Wallace has helped transform the physical and mental wellbeing of older people through exercise. | supplied

She said the walking football, which started about 12 years ago, was designed to get more men involved. "I helped set up the charity Walking Football Scotland and there's now about 5,000 people who play the game throughout the country.

I took a group out to Trindad and Tobago, where we helped build a house for Habitat for Humanity and then introduced them to walking football which can help with the gang troubles and trying to pull communities together."

Artist, colourist and master printmaker Barbara Rae, who becomes a dame, studied at Edinburgh College of Art and taught at Ainslie Park School and Portobello High School until 1972, then going on to lecture in Aberdeen and Glasgow. She has had many exhibitions all over the world but lives and works in Edinburgh.

She said the honour was unlikely to change her work. "I will still have to get into my studio in the morning and put on my paint-splattered overalls to create new work. Every day remains a challenge." But she added: “I hope it helps to draw attention to the many talented Scots artists painting and printmaking in Scotland.”

Professor Richard Williams, who receives a CBE for services to education, to engineering and to entrepreneurship, has been principal and vice-chancellor of Heriot-Watt University since 2015. His current research interests include energy storage technology and nuclear waste management.

Also honoured is Martin Harris, who retires today as organist and master of music at St Giles Cathedral after holding the post since 1996. He receives an MBE for services to music.

During his time at St Giles, Mr Harris was involved with the thanksgiving service for Queen Elizabeth II following her death in September 2022 and another service in July 2023 to mark the coronation of King Charles III, as well as services for the return of the Stone of Destiny to Scotland in 1996 and the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

He said the honour was “humbling”. “It's been an immense privilege being part of St Giles' and its living history, and to be able to lead the music team during that time, it's a tribute to them, really, as much as anything else.

"Without the whole team in the choir and organists and others, without them none of the great occasions we've had in these past few years, as well as our weekly round of course, none of that would have been possible."

Full list of Edinburgh and Lothian recipients of New Year Honours

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Barbara Davis RAE CBE. Artist, Colourist and Master Printmaker. For services to Art.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

Michelle MACLEOD. For services to Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement in Scotland.

Christine MCLAUGHLIN. Co-Director, Population Health Directorate, Scottish Government. For services to Public Health in Scotland.

Professor Alexander MCMAHON. Lately Chief Nursing Officer for Scotland. For services to Nursing in Scotland.

Professor Richard Andrew WILLIAMS OBE FREng FRSE. Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Heriot-Watt University. For services to Education, to Engineering and to Entrepreneurship.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

Jack BLAIK. Independent Living Fund Professional Advisor, Scottish Government. For services to People with Disabilities

Calum CAMPBELL. Lately Chief Executive, NHS Lothian. For services to Healthcare in Scotland.

John William KENNEDY. Scouts Scotland Treasurer and Volunteer. For services to Scouting and to Young People.

Gordon Leonard MCNICOLL. For Public Service in Scotland

Louise Marie SMITH. Chair, Innovate Finance. For services to the Fintech Industry and to the Empowerment of the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Professor Susan Christina WELBURN. Professor of Medical and Veterinary Molecular Epidemiology, University of Edinburgh. For services to One Health Research and to Disease Elimination.

Members of the Order of the British Empire

Zoe CASTELLVI-KELLHOFER. Entrepreneur, Advocate and Innovator. For services to the Deaf Community.

Stephen CLEGG. For services to Swimming

David Charles DEMPSTER. Lately Head Teacher, Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh. For services to Education in Scotland

Helena GOOD. Director, Daydream Believers. For services to the Education Sector.

Helen Alexandra GOODFELLOW. Nuclear Stock Consultant. For services to Seed Potato Production in Scotland.

Lorna GREIG. Girl Guide Leader and Outdoor Activity Adviser. For services to Young People through Guiding in Scotland.

Sandra Margaret HARDACRE. For voluntary service to Athletics in Scotland.

Michael David HARRIS. Organist and Master of the Music, St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. For services to Music.

Dr William Bain LUMSDEN. Director of Distilling, Whisky Creation and Whisky Stocks, The Glenmorangie Company. For services to the Scotch Whisky Industry.

Nathan Andrew MACQUEEN. For services to Archery.

Ruth Margaret ROBERTSON. Head of Programme, Health Protection, NHS Education for Scotland. For services to Public Health and Health Protection in Scotland.

Professor Gerard Samuel SADDLER. Head of Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture and Chief Plant Health Officer for Scotland. For services to Scottish Plant Health and to Biosecurity.

Ian McLeod STEVENSON. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cyacomb. For services to Online Safety Technology.

Rakiya SULIEMAN. NHS Lothian Equality and Diversity Adviser. For services to Eliminating Discrimination and Advancing Equality and Good Relations.

Professor Melissa TERRAS, FREng. Professor of Digital Cultural Heritage, Edinburgh College of Art, University of Edinburgh. For services to Digital Humanities.

Vivian WALLACE. Ageing Well Coordinator, Midlothian Council. For services to Older People in Midlothian.

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

Alexandra MACLEOD. Founder, The BIG Project. For services to the community in Broomhouse, Edinburgh.