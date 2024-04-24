Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal shopping centre is now home to a revamped 24-hour gym as works to redevelop the 20-year-old building continue.

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, have now opened in a new location on the first floor with refurbishments including a larger free weights area, a new look functional zone with prowler track, a dedicated cycle studio and a new look fitness studio.

It is the first commercial unit to open as part of a complete overhaul of the shopping centre, and a wider project to regenerate Leith. Ocean Terminal’s Masterplan was unanimously approved by councillors on January 10, and includes plans for a pedestrian-centred waterfront and new residential, retail and commercial spaces, and high-quality public realm spaces.

Later in the year, gaming and entertainment provider, Level X, is expected to arrive at the 420,000 sq ft shopping centre. The venue will offer a range of activities - including bowling, minigolf, table tennis, karaoke, arcade games and a virtual reality arena.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Ambassador Investment Management, the Scottish owner of Ocean Terminal, said: “It’s an exciting time to see years of planning coming to fruition with the opening of Pure Gym. We are committed to working with the local community to deliver on a vision which brings positive social, economic and environmental benefits to the whole of Leith as part of a wider regeneration project, so we’re delighted to see the first steps of this becoming reality.”

A PureGym spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to bring PureGym Edinburgh Ocean Terminal members a new look and feel to their gym. Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre is a fantastic location for PureGym and the brand new upgraded gym will ensure members have 24/7 access to the latest state of the art gym equipment to meet their fitness needs.”