Newly revamped Edinburgh PureGym opens at Ocean Terminal as part of shopping centre redevelopment

The Ocean Terminal regeneration project celebrated its first milestone this week 
By Neil Johnstone
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:24 BST
Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal shopping centre is now home to a revamped 24-hour gym as works to redevelop the 20-year-old building continue. 

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, have now opened in a new location on the first floor with refurbishments including a larger free weights area, a new look functional zone with prowler track, a dedicated cycle studio and a new look fitness studio.

It is the first commercial unit to open as part of a complete overhaul of the shopping centre, and a wider project to regenerate Leith. Ocean Terminal’s Masterplan was unanimously approved by councillors on January 10, and includes plans for a pedestrian-centred waterfront and new residential, retail and commercial spaces, and high-quality public realm spaces.

Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal shopping centre is now home to a revamped 24-hour gym as works to redevelop the 20-year-old building continue

Later in the year, gaming and entertainment provider, Level X, is expected to arrive at the 420,000 sq ft shopping centre. The venue will offer a range of activities - including bowling, minigolf, table tennis, karaoke, arcade games and a virtual reality arena.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Ambassador Investment Management, the Scottish owner of Ocean Terminal, said: “It’s an exciting time to see years of planning coming to fruition with the opening of Pure Gym. We are committed to working with the local community to deliver on a vision which brings positive social, economic and environmental benefits to the whole of Leith as part of a wider regeneration project, so we’re delighted to see the first steps of this becoming reality.”

A PureGym spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to bring PureGym Edinburgh Ocean Terminal members a new look and feel to their gym. Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre is a fantastic location for PureGym and the brand new upgraded gym will ensure members have 24/7 access to the latest state of the art gym equipment to meet their fitness needs.”

They added: “We look forward to seeing everyone, both returning members and new ones, enjoy our upgraded gym!”

