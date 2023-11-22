The 29,000 sq ft venue will be the second Level X venue in Scotland

Edinburgh’s Ocean Terminal has agreed a long-term lease with a gaming and immersive entertainment provider - with plans now in place to build a state-of-the-art leisure venue that is set to open next year.

Level X, will offer a range of fun activities - including bowling, minigolf, table tennis, karaoke, arcade games and a virtual reality arena. Set across 29,000 sq ft, the venue will be adjacent to the ground floor entrance of the shopping centre, occupying nine units plus the mall space between them.

Level X founder, Tim Wilks, said: “Level X is all about merging the games you loved as a kid with cool tech elements to elevate the experience. We have been all over the world looking for the latest and best games, with a particular focus on tech, that will be showcased perfectly within the venue. The fit-out will be fantastic, with lots of colour, different zones, and huge attention to detail.”

Level X is set to open at Ocean Terminal next year

Mr Wilks added: “We’re really looking forward to bringing Level X to Ocean Terminal – it’s a mind-bending concept, mixing virtual and real-world experiences. Level X is the future of entertainment today.”

The Ocean Terminal facility will be Level X’s second Scottish venue, further to the opening of Level X St Enoch in Glasgow in September 2022 - bringing the popular gaming hospitality model to life on Edinburgh’s waterfront. The new entertainment centre will form part of Ocean Terminal’s major redevelopment as a town centre for the local community alongside new homes and public realm improvements to maximise its unique waterfront location.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Ambassador Investment Management, the Scottish owner of Ocean Terminal, said: “Level X embodies a new approach to entertainment by combining gaming and hospitality, creating an exciting, fun and unique offer that is enjoyed by families and adults alike. We are delighted to welcome Level X to Ocean Terminal as part of our major redevelopment and reimagining of the centre.”

Mr Richardson added: “Level X’s long-term commitment to Ocean Terminal is a huge vote of confidence for our future as a town centre for the local community - combining attractive leisure options with hospitality, shopping and community amenities.”

Level X attractions include bowling, minigolf, table tennis, karaoke, arcade games and a virtual reality arena