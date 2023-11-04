Edinburgh pubs: Three Edinburgh venues battling to be crowned Scotland's ‘Karaoke Venue of the Year’

News you can trust since 1873
Four karaoke bars in Edinburgh will go up against venues from around Scotland
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 4th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
For some folks, few places are more fun than a karaoke bar – and three of Edinburgh’s best are competing to be crowned Scotland’s best.

It comes as the finalists for the first ever Drink Awards Scotland were announced, with several businesses from the Capital making the shortlists across various categories.

The three local venues battling to be named as the nation’s best karaoke bar are Sing City (Blair Street), Supercube (George Street and Cowgate) and Marcos Pool, Karaoke and Pizzas (Grove Street). They will be competing for honours against venues in Glasgow, Falkirk, Ayr, Dunfermline and Paisley.

Four karaoke bars in Edinburgh will battle to be crowned as the nation's best at the first ever Drink Awards Scotland. Photo: PixabayFour karaoke bars in Edinburgh will battle to be crowned as the nation's best at the first ever Drink Awards Scotland. Photo: Pixabay
The winners will be crowned on November 21 at an glitzy ceremony in Glasgow, which will see industry professionals come together for a celebration and networking opportunity.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2023 said: “We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. The large number of nominations reflects the passion and dedication displayed by this year’s finalists.

“It is truly inspiring and showcases the vibrant and ever-evolving pub and bar scene in Scotland. We congratulate all the finalists for their remarkable achievements.”

Earlier this week, we reported that 10 bars will be competing for ‘Best of Edinburgh’ award, while another of the categories sees three local pubs named as finalists for Scotland’s ’Beer Garden of the Year’ award.

