Scottish Government is set to bring in emergency laws to freeze rents and assist tenants as the cost of living crisis worsens.

The first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, introduced the policy as part of her attempts to address the "humanitarian emergency" caused by rising energy prices.

ScotRail fares will also be frozen until at least March 2023, while the Scottish child payment will increase to £25 per week for each kid beginning in November, according to the first minister.

Nicola Sturgeon has said support to tackle the cost-of-living crisis will be "front and centre" of the Scottish Government's plans for the next year - but Murdo Fraser MSP argues that the tough economic conditions will be Prime Minister Liz Truss's way of making a case for the Union.

The government will also table emergency legislation banning evictions during winter and freezing rents until spring.

Speaking at Holyrood, she said: “The purpose of the emergency law will be twofold. Firstly, it will aim to give people security about the roof over their heads this winter through a moratorium on evictions.

“Secondly, the legislation will include measures to deliver a rent freeze.”

Here is everything you need to know about the latest announcement.

What are the emergency laws and when are they taking place?

Aside from the rent freeze, the Scottish Child Payment - a weekly payment to families receiving certain benefits - will be increased to £25 per week beginning November 15.

The scheme will also be extended to eligible under-16s, potentially benefiting over 400,000 people.

Meanwhile, ScotRail fares will be frozen until at least March 2023, after the government's acquisition of the train operator earlier this year.

Ms Sturgeon said that emergency legislation to protect tenants in private and socially rented homes would be submitted at Holyrood.

This will include a moratorium on evictions over the winter, as well as a rent freeze, which will be in effect today, September 6, and will last until at least the end of March next year.

In addition to dealing with the cost of living crisis, the government has announced that it will work with local governments to expand universal free school meal service to all primary 6 and 7 students.

What have other MPs said about the announcement?

Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba has been pushing for a rent freeze.

She said: "We have the most right wing Tory government at Westminster since the Thatcher years, with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss openly stating that she supports 'Thatcherite' 1980s style tax cuts for the wealthiest.

"Against this backdrop, it's welcome that the First Minister appears to be planning to introduce a rent freeze.

"If the Scottish Government had not used its overall majority to block my proposal for a rent freeze earlier this year, the most hard pressed in our communities could already have had a month of relief from increases imposed by landlords.

"However, with the cost of living and energy bills crisis skyrocketing, there is now a chance for SNP and Green MSPs to unite with Labour against the Tories, by introducing a rent freeze to support struggling tenants.”

Green MSP Ariane Burgess said: “Improving tenants rights and tackling inequality are at the heart of the cooperation agreement that we agreed with the Scottish Government and must be at the heart of our recovery.”

“With soaring inflation, skyrocketing bills and increasing rents, these are desperate times for tenants all across Scotland.”

“We are facing the biggest social emergency for decades. The rent freeze and eviction ban that the First Minister announced will provide vital stability and support for tenants across Scotland at a time when many are suffering.