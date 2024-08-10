Nine Edinburgh pubs, restaurants and takeaways on the market now

By Jamie Saunderson

Digital reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 04:45 GMT

Edinburgh has a vibrant hospitality industry - and there are always plenty of opportunities for budding entrepreneurs looking to take a leap into the trade.

Premises go up for sale across the city for a wealth of reasons, including Capital institutions with decades of history and ventures which sadly did not work out.

Pubs, restaurants and takeaways can be found in all parts of the city, often forming part of the fabric of their communities.

Here are nine of them which are on the market right now.

The Melville Place live music venue went up for sale months ago with an asking price of £35,000. It has a licence to trade from 9am to 1am and underwent a full renovation in 2022.

1. Bar 13

The Melville Place live music venue went up for sale months ago with an asking price of £35,000. It has a licence to trade from 9am to 1am and underwent a full renovation in 2022. | Cornerstone Business Agents

This Sighthill boozer had a long history as a much-loved local pub before its landlord retired last year. It has an asking price of £30,000.

2. The Artful Dodger

This Sighthill boozer had a long history as a much-loved local pub before its landlord retired last year. It has an asking price of £30,000. | Graham Sibbald

The Dublin Street restaurant boasts a 30-cover gin bar and a restaurant floor with space for between 50 and 80 covers. Currently still open, it was placed on the market last summer for £29,500.

3. Stac Polly

The Dublin Street restaurant boasts a 30-cover gin bar and a restaurant floor with space for between 50 and 80 covers. Currently still open, it was placed on the market last summer for £29,500. | Google

This Morningside gastropub has an asking price of £65,000 and is said to be located in an 'outstanding' spot for trading. With both a bar and dining space, the bar comes in walk-in condition.

4. The Hermitage

This Morningside gastropub has an asking price of £65,000 and is said to be located in an 'outstanding' spot for trading. With both a bar and dining space, the bar comes in walk-in condition. | Cornerstone Business Agents

