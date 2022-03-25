On Thursday morning, both teams were called out to North Berwick by the dog’s owner, who was unable to coax her pet off the ledge.

The teams used ropes to lower down a cliff technician, who descended the precipice and recovered the dog into an animal bag.

Both were lowered to the base of the cliff, where the dog was reunited with his owner.

North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team posted about the incident on Facebook, where they advised: "Never put yourself in danger, animals often get themselves out of harms way, however when they do need a hand we would always advise to stay put, call the Coastguard and await assistance just as happened this morning.”

"If you see someone or something you are concerned about on the shoreline, cliffs, beaches or harbours, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If in doubt call.”

North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team and Dunbar Coastguard worked together to successfully rescue the dog. (Credit: North Berwick Coastguard Rescue Team)

