Oasis to open official Edinburgh city centre pop-up fan store ahead of Murrayfield concerts at George Street

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 15:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Oasis fans in Edinburgh will soon be able to browse the latest official tour merchandise in a new pop-up fan store to be located in the city centre.

Ahead of the sold-out Oasis world tour, the official Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Stores are launching nationwide, with details now revealed for all store locations including London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Dublin - as well as Manchester and Cardiff which have already been released.

Some of the exclusive Oasis clothing which will be on sale at the Edinburgh pop-up shop in August.placeholder image
Some of the exclusive Oasis clothing which will be on sale at the Edinburgh pop-up shop in August. | Oasis

The Edinburgh Oasis pop-up fan store will be located on George Street from Monday, August 4, at 10am. It will feature a range of official merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations such as the new Adidas Originals Oasis range and limited-edition clothing and music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This gives fans time to get kitted out for the Manchester band’s sold out shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8,9 and 12.

More of the items which will be on sale at the Oasis pop-up fan store at George Street from Monday, August 4.placeholder image
More of the items which will be on sale at the Oasis pop-up fan store at George Street from Monday, August 4. | Oasis

Launching in-store and online will be the official Oasis Live ‘25 merchandise collection featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories - including t-shirts, hoodies, jackets and more.

Unavailable anywhere else, exclusive t-shirts will feature graphics using Oasis album and single artwork including ‘Definitely Maybe’, ‘(What's The Story) Morning Glory?’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and more.

Also available will be exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl formats of the Oasis catalogue with exclusive Live ’25 print, so fans can add to their Oasis collection of music.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
With the first Oasis reunion show kicking off next Friday, July 4, these stores are the perfect complement to the eagerly awaited comeback tour.placeholder image
With the first Oasis reunion show kicking off next Friday, July 4, these stores are the perfect complement to the eagerly awaited comeback tour. | Oasis

Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter and stay up to date on the latest news stories from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

With walk-ins welcomed, the fan stores are expected to be very popular, so to avoid waiting visitors can book their visit here. The online store is now live, shop the full range and order your limited-edition merchandise today on oasisinet.com.

The record-breaking Britpop legends will make their much-anticipated live return on their sold out reunion Live 25 world tour kicking-off in Cardiff on Friday, July 4 before playing to millions of adoring fans across the world.

Related topics:EdinburghMurrayfieldGeorge StreetConcertsMusic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice