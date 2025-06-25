Oasis to open official Edinburgh city centre pop-up fan store ahead of Murrayfield concerts at George Street
Ahead of the sold-out Oasis world tour, the official Oasis Live ‘25 Fan Stores are launching nationwide, with details now revealed for all store locations including London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Dublin - as well as Manchester and Cardiff which have already been released.
The Edinburgh Oasis pop-up fan store will be located on George Street from Monday, August 4, at 10am. It will feature a range of official merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations such as the new Adidas Originals Oasis range and limited-edition clothing and music.
This gives fans time to get kitted out for the Manchester band’s sold out shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8,9 and 12.
Launching in-store and online will be the official Oasis Live ‘25 merchandise collection featuring menswear, womenswear, children’s wear and accessories - including t-shirts, hoodies, jackets and more.
Unavailable anywhere else, exclusive t-shirts will feature graphics using Oasis album and single artwork including ‘Definitely Maybe’, ‘(What's The Story) Morning Glory?’, ‘Wonderwall’, ‘Supersonic’ and more.
Also available will be exclusive tour edition coloured vinyl formats of the Oasis catalogue with exclusive Live ’25 print, so fans can add to their Oasis collection of music.
With walk-ins welcomed, the fan stores are expected to be very popular, so to avoid waiting visitors can book their visit here. The online store is now live, shop the full range and order your limited-edition merchandise today on oasisinet.com.
The record-breaking Britpop legends will make their much-anticipated live return on their sold out reunion Live 25 world tour kicking-off in Cardiff on Friday, July 4 before playing to millions of adoring fans across the world.
