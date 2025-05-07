Every day, communities in Edinburgh and the Lothians must say their final farewells to family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours and many other characters who have played a unique part in local life.

Some may be more well known than others, but all had a special place in someone’s heart and in our city.

Here we make space to recognise those whose deaths have been announced in the pages of the Edinburgh Evening News this week.

The listings below say where they will be remembered, including funeral arrangements, and how to leave your own tributes.

1 . George Anthony McDowall (West Granton / Muirhouse) George (Dode), died peacefully, at Ellen's Glen House, on April 23, 2025, surrounded by loved ones Funeral at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 1.30pm, on May 7. All welcome.

2 . William (Billy) Barclay (Bingham / Portobello) Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, aged 81. Billy, beloved husband to the late Agnes, loving dad to David, Senga, Billie. B, Denise and Alexis. Much loved gaga, great-gaga, loving brother and friend to many. A funeral service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, May 9, at 3pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, a collection will be taken on retiral of the service in aid of Cancer Research.

3 . Mary Teresa McAuley The Inch, Edinburgh Peacefully, on April 15, 2025, at home, Mary, much loved wife of the late Charlie, devoted mother of Tony, Charlie, Richard and Sara and beloved mother-in-law of Debbie, Susan and Chris. Funeral Mass to be held at St Gregory the Great RC Church, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 10am.