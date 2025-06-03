Edinburgh university pays tribute to former student Olivia Tuohy who died at half marathon in city

The former university of the young Irish woman who died while running the Edinburgh Half Marathon last month has paid a heartfelt tribute to her.

Olivia Tuohy, 24, from Ennis in County Clare, died while running in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival event on Sunday, May 25. She is survived by parents Kieran and Liz, her brother Stephen and her loving partner Michael.

Olivia had recently graduated from Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh with the university paying tribute to the former student following her death.

A spokesperson from Queen Margaret University said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Olivia Tuohy, graduate of Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh. The QMU community send their heartfelt condolences to Olivia’s friends and family at this extremely sad and difficult time.”

A heartfelt message shared by her family said: “Olivia, a bright and beautiful spirit, passed away on the 25th May while participating in the Edinburgh Half Marathon. Olivia’s bubbly personality and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet, but the family said that anyone wishing to make donations can do so via the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Attempts have been made to contact the Edinburgh Marathon Festival for comment.

