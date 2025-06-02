Heartbreaking tributes to 24-year-old woman who died during Edinburgh Half Marathon

Tributes have been paid to a young Irish woman who died during the Edinburgh Half Marathon on Sunday, May 25.

Olivia Tuohy, 24, from Ennis in County Clare, died while running in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival event last month. She is survived by parents Kieran and Liz, her brother Stephen and her loving partner Michael.

A heartfelt message shared by her family said: “Olivia, a bright and beautiful spirit, passed away on the 25th May while participating in the Edinburgh Half Marathon. Olivia’s bubbly personality and kind heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

The 24-year-old was a former player of the Clare Ladies Gaelic Football team. Following her tragic passing, the team shared a moving tribute online. They said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Olivia Tuohy. Her kindness, warmth, and vibrant spirit touched so many lives on and off the football field, and her absence will be felt profoundly.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, her partner and all who loved her during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.”

Members from Banner Ladies Football Club added: “We wish to express our sadness at the passing of our friend and former teammate Olivia Tuohy, daughter of Liz and Kieran. Our thoughts and prayers are with her parents, her brother Stephen, her partner Michael, and her family at this sad time. May her gentle soul rest in peace.”

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet, but the family said that anyone wishing to make donations can do so via the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.