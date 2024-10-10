Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Parents in Midlothian have been left frustrated after plans to build a new school campus in Mayfield were delayed.

Works to build a new campus on the site where Mayfield Primary School, Saint Luke’s RC School and Mayfield Nursery School are located were set to go ahead in autumn after plans were approved earlier in the year.

But Midlothian Council advised residents in late September that scheduled works would no longer go ahead due to ‘ongoing commercial discussions’.

Works to build the Mayfield Community Learning Campus were due to begin in the autumn | Submitted

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said the decision to halt the project is ‘disappointing and infuriating’ and said the current Mayfield Primary School building is in a ‘desperate state of disrepair’. They added that Mayfield Nursery School, which is located at the same site, has now been closed, with children having been sent to Easthouses Primary School in the interim despite the project not getting underway.

They said: “The current school building is verging on being a dangerous environment for our children and the staff to be in, and due to masonry falling from the building nearly two years ago, metal fencing has been erected all around the perimeter to prevent any accidents.

“There have been numerous stories from people within the school about problems with plumbing, sewage, water leaking through the ceiling, and other maintenance issues which are patched up or bodged due to the school being replaced soon.”

Children attending the Mayfield Nursery School were relocated to Easthouses Primary School after the building was closed | Submitted

The frustrated parent said the council has ‘failed to communicate effectively’ adding that parents have been given ‘no clear information on when we can expect the project to begin’.

They said: “The decision for the change in nursery location was hurriedly communicated to the parents in late May after someone in the construction company let it slip at a community meeting that the nursery building was due to be flattened to make a car park for the construction workers.

“I think because the council is not engaging with the parents they're causing a lot of frustration. There was a collective gasp when people found out that the nursery building was being knocked down because it was the first time anybody had heard about that decision.

“Bear in mind that was at the end of May and kids were starting back in nursery in August - a short time frame for quite a big change in people's routines.”

A letter sent from Midlothian Council to parents said: “I am sure you will be aware that the wider construction sector is experiencing high project price volatility across Scotland and we are working with the project team to ensure that best value for public funding is achieved within the budget we have.

“Midlothian Council would like to reaffirm its strong commitment to delivering the Mayfield Community Learning Campus as an outstanding learning environment for the community.”

The parent, whose children attend the school, said: “We understand that delays happen. Obviously, there's a funding crisis here and everywhere, but there doesn't seem to be any consideration made for the people that are in this environment - there's been no engagement.”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: "We sent a letter to parents and carers to update them on what's happening with the new Mayfield community learning campus. We explained because of commercial and pricing considerations, it's not yet been possible to agree the final contract to build the campus.

“We understand parents and the wider community will be frustrated about this delay, as are we, but we need to be mindful of the public purse and getting best value. We remain committed to delivering an outstanding learning environment for the community and we'll provide further updates on our progress just as soon as we can.

“In the meantime, we're happy to say the planned relocation of nursery provision to the new Easthouses Primary has gone well and the modular units will be decommissioned and relocated to Hawthorn Family Centre once the preparatory work on site is completed. Meanwhile, the current building continues to be monitored on a daily basis by our facilities management team, with our maintenance surveyor meeting with the headteacher on a fortnightly basis."