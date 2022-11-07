There is no hard rule on when it is acceptable to start playing Jingle Bell Rock, Silent Night or White Christmas.

Shops in the UK tend to wait until Halloween has passed, but then they switch to festive content almost over night.

Mariah Carey is famous for her Christmas song All I Want for Christmas is You - the track has more than a billion streams on Spotify alone.

Christmas is around the corner but is it too early to start playing festive music?

The pop icon released a video on November 1 in which she declared that the Christmas season has officially begun.

Radio stations, super markets and shopping centres have already begun playing festive tunes.

But not everyone is a fan of the winter Holiday starting so soon and think that the festivities should be pushed until December begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radio stations and shops have already begun playing Christmas music in November.

Some people are already in the festive spirit and have been listening to the classics already.

Catherine Day wrote: “My hubby put on Christmas songs in the car for me last month, it was brilliant.”

Tony Stamp agreed, he said: “I play Christmas music all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t see why it has to be restricted to certain dates.”

The Edinburgh Evening News asked their readers when they think it is alright to start playing Christmas music.

Martin Robinson commented: “I have been listening to Christmas music since September.

“It is getting earlier every year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Wright said: “I have been playing Christmas songs for about four weeks now.”

Many readers believe that the Christmas tunes should be reserved for the month of December.

Graeme Robertson said: “Not before December 15.

“Shops have nothing to do with Christmas, it is just corporate greed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The TV adverts are the worst, same with the Edinburgh Market.”

John Smith agreed, he wrote: “There is no place for Christmas merchandise or marketing outside the month of December.

“Most people are sick of the notion of Christmas by the time it comes.”

Lizzy Ann wrote: “I love Christmas music, it's just lovely and it makes me happy but I resist until December 1.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Martin is already sick of the classic Holiday songs, she said: “My darling 16 year old daughter found Heart Christmas on a radio station last week.

“I’m getting driven up the wall with Jingle Bells.”

Retail workers have to listen to Christmas music for over two months whilst doing their jobs.

Heather Anderson said: “When you work in retail on an eight hour shift it is mind numbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the time that Christmas day comes you don’t want to listen to Christmas music ever again.”

Viv Haig commented: “Every shop plays exactly the same Christmas CD. Drives me bonkers.”

Tricia Forbes thinks that Christmas music should be kept for around Christmas Day itself as it can trigger people who are grieving.