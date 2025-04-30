After Canada the Liberal rising continues

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney waves after his speech at his campaign headquarters after the Liberal Party won the Canadian election in Ottawa

As I write, the website of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has a little ticker which constantly updates the scale of the victory for my sister party, the Canadian Liberals in yesterday’s elections.

Now I often point to last year’s UK general election as one of the most historic revivals in Liberal fortunes in recent history. It was certainly the best election for Liberals in these islands in more than a century, but our Canadian cousins have pulled off a feat that is in some ways more astonishing.

As recently as New Year, the Liberals, led by an unpopular Justin Trudeau, were toiling behind the Canadian Conservative party by a country mile. The Tories, led by Pierre Poilievre, looked set to emulate the victory of Donald Trump, in whose image Poilievre initially sought to cast himself.

And then everything changed.

As soon as Trump had been sworn into office for a second term, in early January, he turned on Canada. First it was the tariffs, justified as retribution for an imaginary Fentanyl trafficking crisis at the Canadian border (Fentanyl does move across the Canadian border but nine times out of 10 it’s going north). Then there was the wild assertion by the Trump administration that it wanted to annex Canada and make it the 51st state of America.

This disrespect lit the touch paper of Canadian nationalism patriotism. Faced with a decision to make, Poilievre prevaricated and suddenly found himself irretrievably on the wrong side of public opinion.

By contrast, the new Canadian Liberal leader Mark Carney has played his cards to perfection. His campaign has been eloquent, patriotic and tough, setting out clear dividing lines with the Trump administration and pledging to forge new links with allies in Europe and the Commonwealth.

Now not only has Poilievre's party been rejected by the Canadian people, he has lost his own seat in Parliament.

From the Canadian election we can garner two key lessons:

First, the parties of the right should take note. Trying to emulate Trump, by punching down on minority groups, or claiming that rejecting common decency is ‘common sense’ is not the election winning strategy you think it is.

Second, association with Trump himself can act as a sea-anchor on your electoral fortunes. Trump has used his first one hundred days in office to tear up the old order of things, but by so doing he is leaving the wreckage of economies and security alliances in his wake.

The Canadians have shown that liberalism is the antidote to populism and Trumpism and it's a lesson my party is taking to heart.

Here in Scotland, the defection of the moderate and sensible MSP Jamie Greene from the Conservatives to the Scottish Liberal Democrats is not just further evidence of the momentum behind my party and liberalism more generally, but it has also had a profound impact on Scottish Parliamentary Politics. As a group of five MSPs we now have a seat on the influential Scottish Parliamentary Bureau, which sets the business of the parliament.

The SNP have enjoyed a majority on this committee for the past four years, but with our inclusion they no longer do. That means that opposition parties can now drag reluctant ministers to the chamber to account for their actions in a way we couldn’t do before. That really matters and it shows the impact that more liberal MSPs can have.

Mark Carney’s victory is yet another signal of the liberal fightback against populism in our world and it will embolden Liberals here in Scotland to embrace the opportunity presented by next year’s Holyrood elections.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, MSP for Edinburgh Western and Scottish Lib Dem leader