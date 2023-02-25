Access to swimming lessons benefits children’s health, fitness and well-being, but can also provide a greater sense of security and safety in and around the water. Why, then, do we not prioritise teaching our children to swim? Surely, given the health and safety benefits, we should be making this vital life skill part of the statutory primary school curriculum?

My constituent, Lewis Condy, has recognised this gap in our children’s education and has been tirelessly pursuing this issue, lodging a petition with the Scottish Parliament’s Public Petitions Committee. The committee heard evidence about the unequal access to swimming lessons for children and how there is a direct correlation between a child’s social and economic background and their opportunity to learn to swim.

This is why it is so important that swimming lessons are embedded in the curriculum, so everyone has an equal opportunity to learn to swim regardless of their background. I was disappointed to learn that my constituent’s petition was closed. However, we have been working together on ways we can continue to fight for swimming lessons for children. On Thursday, I raised the importance of swimming lessons and swimming pools in the Scottish Parliament.

We are also facing a risk that swimming pools will close because of high energy and running costs. I’ll be supporting the Save Our Pools campaign, so that residents in Edinburgh and the Lothians have access to these vital resources, which can benefit us in both health and recreational ways.