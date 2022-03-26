These beagles are at Crufts. Others are used to test new drugs (Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

If you don’t know anything about the MBR Beagles, it’s truly a horrific situation.

It’s a dog farm that was sending van-loads of dogs to their death in animal-testing laboratories every single week.

Since July, there has been a permanent protest presence at Camp Beagle outside their gates, and these protesters are determined to stop the dogs being tortured.

The apparent news that Impex vans will no longer be taking beagles to their death hopefully shows there’s no place for it in Britain.

At 16 weeks old, these beautiful beagles are sent for toxicology testing, brutal procedures which ultimately end in some being poisoned to death. Many of those that survive are killed when just a few months old.

While there have been a number of organised demonstrations which have shone a light on the terrible happenings at MBR Acres, it is the steadfast persistence of the campers who have now saved hundreds of beagle puppies from poisoning. Anyone with a single shred of human decency will see why MBR Acres and affiliates urgently need to close down.

If, like me, this is something you feel strongly about then you can help by writing to your MP and asking them to support the closure of MBR. There are also petitions on change.org.

The dedicated activists on the ground deserve recognition for their hard work. They have campaigned tirelessly against this awful place and their efforts show that such animal testing is not welcome in the UK in 2022.

