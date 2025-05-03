At last, good election news from North America - Vladimir McTavish

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney won the recent election after promising to stand up to Donald Trump (Picture: Rich Lam)

Finally some good news from elections across the Pond. Not in the USA but in Canada, where Mark Carney was elected Prime Minister in a wave of anti-Trump sentiment, the country kicking back against the US President’s aggressive trade tariffs.

Carney may be a political novice but he is an economic expert. The former Governor of the Bank of England helped steer the UK out of the shambles of Boris Johnson’s botched Brexit.

Since taking power as caretaker PM after Justin Trudeau’s resignation, he has wiped the floor with Trump. Because he knows how economics works. Carney v Trump really is a case of men against boys.

Having a moron in the White House is nothing new. Apart from Barack Obama, every US President in my lifetime has been either an idiot, a crook or a sex pest. Trump manages to be all three. But this President is not only economically-illiterate, he is not even a successful businessman.

He owes his fortune to the commercial acumen of his father and squandered the billions he inherited. He was on the verge of bankruptcy until he was bailed out by bank loans from Russia. The rest is history. And conspiracy. And huge money-losing vanity projects.

Trump Turnberry, for example. The Donald is such a “business genius” that his Ayrshire resort haemorrhages around £ 1.7 million per year. Yet, I read that, following a phone call between Trump and Keir Starmer, UK government officials have been lobbying golf’s governing body the R&A for Turnberry to host the Open in 2028.

There are plenty of other repressive overseas regimes with a financial stake in British sporting institutions. For example, the Saudi Arabian government owns Newcastle United. So will we see Starmer lobbying the FA to get the Cup Final moved to St James’Park? Of course not. That would be preposterous. And this isn’t?

Turnberry is currently off golf’s list of approved courses due to the events of January 2021.

The R&A is hardly a bunch of woke lefties. It is probably one of the oldest and most reactionary bodies in British sport. Yet it appears, for now, to be taking a more principled stance on democracy than a Labour government.

You really couldn’t make it up. How often have I written that since January?