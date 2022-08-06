Big up to the Torino for keeping prices down, food tasty and the smiles coming for free - Hayley Matthews

It also means less mess, we're out of the house early and there's no time for electronics. On my breakfast ventures I've taken them to Morrisons, Wetherspoons, Greggs - you know, all the fancy spots that we can get to fairly quickly before they get too "hangry." However, I much prefer local than going to big chains and I always try to keep the local economy going in troubled times. So when a friend messaged me wanting to meet for breakfast at her new local, I happily accepted.
You might be familiar with this place - The Torino bar and cafe that sits on the corner of Restalrig Road. Well, wow! I love the name of the cafe and also how great value it is in a time when prices are sky rocketing.
If you're in the Restalrig area and happen to venture out for a breakfast roll at The Torino, ask for the lovely Kerry and tell her I sent you. She'll make sure you get some extra tasty black pudding on an extra fluffy white roll and a steaming hot coffee for a reasonable price. You'll also get a smile for keeping your breakfast local - for free!