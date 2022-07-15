I get it, it's a dress-code thing, a keeping-up-appearances thing and yes it was very hot. However, this is hardly child abuse. He never goes without, is well fed, well looked-after, has endless opportunities, and protected from the harsh realities of poverty. He’s literally treated like a king.

As I looked at the comments online, all I could think of were the children I see walking about with parents who are "sparkled", and screaming and swearing at their kids in public.

If that's how they're treated in public, what’s it like at home? Or maybe the parents just don't care and behave like this wherever, whenever. Now that is something to be concerned about.

And the aggressiveness of the parents (I'd say adults but many seem to be just kids themselves) rubs off on these innocent little souls.

I've witnessed kids as small as five shouting aggressively in public, using obscene language (obviously hearing this from their parents/guardians) and it's a worrying window into their treatment at home.

What chance do they have if this is how they behave at such a young age? Unlike little George who probably doesn't even know that bad language and fighting exists, this will be all some kids know. The parents are needlessly stripping them of all opportunities, manners and the ability to be a kid.

Prince George told his parents he was 'too hot' while at Wimbledon dressed in a suit and tie (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)