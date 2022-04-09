Molly Wright, 7, is so wise about children - we should listen to her - Hayley Matthews

It all started when someone mentioned Dr Brene Brown at an Anxiety Course I’ve been on. We were being shown how Empathy and Sympathy are really very different and watched a brilliantly animated video of Brene explaining how to show empathy. So after that I wanted to watch her Ted Talk (which has been viewed more than 35 million times) and then down the rabbit hole I went.

After watching Brene’s talk I found another talk done by a seven- year-old girl called Molly Wright. Thrive by Five was the topic and she explained how a game of Peekaboo can change the world. She went on to do a demonstration with her friend who was about 12 months old, also helped by his Dad. This Ted Talk was as fascinating as Brene’s and I can see little Moly developing in to an amazing public speaker in her adult years. She went on to demonstrate how fundamental playing is for kids aged 0-5. She explains what happens when we don’t engage with our children and you see the little boy getting a bit upset when his dad picks up and iPad. Kids are hard wired to seek out meaningful connections, play and communication with adults and kids around them, and it is so vital that they get this to thrive. It really is a wonderful Ted Talk and how great to hear from a child so wise.