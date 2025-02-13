Laura Lexx - 'an avalanche of clever quips'

Buckle-up for a side-splitting comedy ride as Gilded Balloon’s Big Comedy Roadshow hits Portobello Town Hall for the first time next month.

Set to roll into the capital on March 22, this comedy extravaganza promises to be the ultimate night out for fans of stand-up comedy, featuring a stellar line-up of household names and exciting new talent from across Scotland and beyond.

What better way to see a bunch of talented performers all with different ways of making you laugh!

The tour kicks off on March 19, making its way through Stirling, Skye and Inverness before reaching Edinburgh, with a grand finale in Giffnock. Following appearances on Live at the Apollo, QI and Mock the Week, the critically acclaimed comedian, author and actor Jen Brister will headline the tour.

Joining her for these five hilarious nights on the road are fellow Live at the Apollo star Sara Barron and two of the Scottish comedy circuits’ best-loved acts, Kathleen Hughes and Scott Agnew. Hosting the show is none other than the dynamite MC, Laura Lexx as seen on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Celebrity Mastermind and Hypothetical. It’s been said of Laura that she has an avalanche of clever quips, shrewd observations and more heartfelt down-to-earth comedy than you can expect of any comedian. She has superb material, brilliant delivery and an irresistible personality.

And the fun doesn’t stop there! The second leg of the tour, running from May 21-25, will feature a fresh line-up of comedic talent including Jayde Adams, Desiree Burch, Jin Hao Li, Raymond Mearns, and Liam Withnail. Expect even more laughs as the tour stops off in Glasgow, Ayr, Arbroath, Largs and Edinburgh.

Whether you’re a fan of big names or just always on the lookout for the next big thing in comedy, this tour really is a no-brainer! So grab your pal, partner or just treat yourself to a rip-roaring night out at the Big Comedy Roadshow. You’ll be on the highway to hilarity in no time!

Tickets for all dates are on sale now via bigcomedyroadshow.com