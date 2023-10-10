Canada is key partner for Scotland - Angus Robertson

Canada and Canadians have a strong historic connection to Scotland. Not only do five million of them claim Scottish heritage, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but the mark of the Scots can be found from Nova Scotia, where Gaelic is still spoken, all the way to the west coast.

The totem pole was returned to the Nisga'a Nation indigenous community in Canada by the National Museum of Scotland (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty)

Today, Canada is a key economic partner for Scotland, involving scores of Canadian companies and thousands of jobs. We are connected by kith and kin, a focus on innovation, educational excellence, cultural exchange and tourism supported by direct flights between both countries. Recently there have been major developments in relations between Scotland and First Nation Canadians, with the return of a hugely important memorial pole from the National Museum of Scotland to the Nisga’a people.

The importance of Canada to Scotland is underlined by a Scottish Government office in Ottawa, Scottish Development International staff in Toronto and Calgary, and Global Scots across the country. It is an honour to cement our relationship by visiting Canada to meet with federal and provincial leaders and attend official events in Nova Scotia for the first time ever by a Scottish Government minister.

