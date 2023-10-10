Canada is key partner for Scotland - Angus Robertson
Today, Canada is a key economic partner for Scotland, involving scores of Canadian companies and thousands of jobs. We are connected by kith and kin, a focus on innovation, educational excellence, cultural exchange and tourism supported by direct flights between both countries. Recently there have been major developments in relations between Scotland and First Nation Canadians, with the return of a hugely important memorial pole from the National Museum of Scotland to the Nisga’a people.
The importance of Canada to Scotland is underlined by a Scottish Government office in Ottawa, Scottish Development International staff in Toronto and Calgary, and Global Scots across the country. It is an honour to cement our relationship by visiting Canada to meet with federal and provincial leaders and attend official events in Nova Scotia for the first time ever by a Scottish Government minister.
Scotland’s links to Nova Scotia go back centuries with Scottish migrants arriving aboard the Hector and the declaration of Edinburgh Castle esplanade as part of Nova Scotia itself. As Scotland develops its Connection Framework with its worldwide diaspora there are few better places to do that than Canada.