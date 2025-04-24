Capital's faith leaders deserve our thanks - Ian Murray

The passing of Pope Francis this week has prompted reflection across the world – not only from Catholics, but from people of all faiths and none.

In a world so often divided, the Pope was a voice of humility, decency and compassion. He was a Pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten and demonstrated that leadership grounded in service, not self-interest, still resonates in the modern world.

Religious leaders like the Pope do more than guide their congregations. They build communities, offer comfort in moments of crisis and speak up for the vulnerable. That’s as true in Edinburgh as it is in Rome.

Closer to home, we’ve seen this same quiet strength from the many local ministers, pastors and faith leaders who work tirelessly, often without recognition, to bring people together and support those in need.

Take John Young, who has just retired after 28 years as the Minister at Liberton Kirk. Anyone who knows John will tell you he’s been much more than a church minister. He’s been a pillar of the community, someone who has supported families through hardship, celebrated their milestones, and helped bring neighbours together. The church maintains a food bank, in conjunction with the Edinburgh City Mission, to support those of all faiths who are in need.

During the worst of the Covid pandemic, when many felt isolated and anxious, it was leaders like John who kept spirits up, who found ways to offer comfort even when buildings were shut and gatherings weren’t allowed.

This dedication is matched across the city. At Tron Kirk Gilmerton and Moredun, Cammy McKenzie brings an energy and warmth that reaches well beyond his congregation. The church runs youth clubs and a Basics Bank that’s made a huge difference in one of Edinburgh’s most disadvantaged areas. Cammy doesn’t just preach community - he builds it, every day.

And another example in Morningside, Rev Dr Derek Browning has long been a respected figure in the city, not just for his sermons, but for his calm wisdom and thoughtful leadership. His work has spanned local and national roles, and he’s been a trusted voice during times of celebration and sorrow alike.

Through Morningside Hope and their Wednesday Coffee mornings, the Parish does amazing work supporting those in need.

This dedication is matched across our communities, with Rabbi Rose from the Edinburgh Hebrew Congregation and Imam Nabeel in Iqra Academy working tirelessly for their congregations and contributing to Edinburgh’s amazing diversity.

We sometimes forget just how embedded these faith leaders are in the everyday life of our city. They support people at their lowest moments, from bereavement to addiction. They offer a helping hand to those struggling with loneliness, poverty or poor mental health. And they do it without headlines, without ego - simply because it’s the right thing to do.

In an age where leadership is often loud and performative, figures like Pope Francis, and our own local leaders, show the value of a gentler, steadier kind of guidance. It’s about listening more than speaking, it’s building trust, and making people feel seen and valued.

So, as we reflect on the Pope’s legacy, let’s also take a moment to recognise the contributions of those who serve quietly in our own communities. They may not make global headlines, but their impact is no less profound. Thank you.

Ian Murray MP, Labour MP for Edinburgh South and Secretary of State for Scotland