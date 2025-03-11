City charity bridging the skills gap

Access to Industry is a remarkable charity based in the heart of Edinburgh and is quietly transforming the lives of hundreds of people in the capital.

It offers vital support to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. Through a range of innovative projects, participants gain new skills, nationally recognised qualifications, and one-to-one support. They also run specialised services for young people, parents, and those in recovery, bridging the gap between education and employment in a compassionate, person-centred way.

Each year, Access to Industry supports more than 700 people across the city, delivering tailored services to individuals affected by poverty, the justice system, mental health challenges, substance use and other complex needs.

Their SMART Recovery Scheme is not only helping those who have struggled with substance abuse to recover, but equips them with the means to help others to do so, too.

I was hugely struck by the dedication, experience, knowledge and deep empathy of the team. I was able to see first-hand the positive influence they have on their service users. I greatly enjoyed meeting a young person who had been coming to Access to Industry for a number of years and who was now being helped to find employment. The real partnership between staff and the young person was strong and authentic and, no doubt, will mean he will go on to great things.

In these challenging economic times, the work of Access to Industry has never been more important. I extend my thanks to Mark, Andy, Lauren, Adele and all the team for their exceptional work.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary