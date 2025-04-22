City joins global Catholicism in mourning death of Pope Francis - Angus Robertson

The then Moderator of the Church of Scotland Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields in Juba, South Sudan, on a pilgrimage of Peace with The Pope and Archbishop of Canterbury Rev Justin Welby in 2023

The death of Pope Francis marks the end of a significant and in many respects, reforming papacy.

As the first Jesuit and first Latin American to lead the Catholic Church, Francis brought a distinctive tone to the Vatican – one focused on dialogue, social justice and moral responsibility in a changing world.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, Francis trained as a chemist before entering the priesthood. He served as Archbishop of Buenos Aires and was known for his humility and work among the poor – qualities that shaped his approach to the papacy after his election in 2013. His decision to take the name Francis, after St Francis of Assisi, signalled a commitment to simplicity, care for the marginalised and peace.

His tenure as pope was marked by a willingness to address some of the most urgent challenges of our time: climate change, poverty, migration and the need for interfaith understanding.

On issues of social policy, he encouraged the Church to take a more pastoral approach, particularly towards LGBTQ+ people and divorced Catholics. Francis promoted an open, listening Church—one that seeks to accompany rather than judge.

His global outlook included notable engagement with Scotland. In early 2023, Pope Francis undertook a historic visit to South Sudan with the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. The joint pilgrimage for peace was an unprecedented ecumenical act that reflected the Pope’s commitment to reconciliation and humanitarian diplomacy. Their appeal to South Sudanese leaders to end violence and serve their people was a striking example of faith leaders acting together on the global stage for peace and justice.

On another occasion, Pope Francis welcomed a Scottish ecumenical delegation to the Vatican, where he was presented with an update on the growing friendship between the Church of Scotland and the Catholic Church.

He described the ongoing collaboration as a “journey of friendship,” and expressed hope for continued unity in service of the common good. This engagement was consistent with his emphasis on Christian unity and mutual respect across traditions historically divided by conflict.

Here in Scotland, the loss of Pope Francis will be particularly felt by many in the Catholic community, including in Edinburgh where Archbishop Leo Cushley said he was “deeply saddened to hear of the Holy Father’s death” and said the Pontiff had ”worked tirelessly. Often through illness and infirmity, to seek unity in a divided world”.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Dr Shaw Paterson, expressed his condolences saying: "May the blessed memory of Francis continue to serve as an example to the faithful people of God in our shared pilgrimage and in our common task of caring for God's creation.

John Swinney paid tribute, saying: “As First Minister of Scotland, I send my sincere condolences to the Catholic community in Scotland and across the world at this difficult time.”

Pope Francis’s papacy will be remembered for its tone as much as its teachings—a period defined by moral engagement, openness to dialogue, and a consistent appeal to conscience over confrontation.

As Edinburgh joins the global Catholic community in mourning his passing, we reflect on a legacy that prioritised service, solidarity and the pursuit of peace. May he rest in peace.