Competition win letter has all the hallmarks of a classic scam

As well as emails and texts scammers also operate through the post

A friend of mine asked me to take a look at a letter he received “out of the blue” last week. It informed him that he was the lucky winner of a substantial cash award.

The letter was headed “International FIFA World Cup Online Lottery” and said that the name attached to the ticket number had won the fourth category – “you have therefore been approved the winner for a lump sum payout of £900,000, congratulations!”

It goes on to say that “this lottery was designed and promoted by European Lottery, Loteria, El Gordo and Commonwealth Bank of Australia to promote the Paris 2024 Olympic Games to be hosted by France, and the Canada/USA/Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Apart from the obvious it gives the game away (pun intended) when it goes on to say: “Please to help (sic) us proceed with your claims, this information must be kept away from public to avoid unwarranted abuse of the program or fraudulent acts from criminal minded and unathorized person (s).”

Notwithstanding the grammatical errors which expose it as a scam it is telling the recipient that they must not tell anyone that they have won in case “criminal minded and unauthorized person(s)” get wind of it.

Designed to make the reader think that this sentence provides sufficient assurance that it is not a scam and not to consult anyone – it does precisely the opposite.

It provides contact numbers and says that “your prize winnings is released to you as soon as your file is processed & cleared” and “note, you will receive your winnings in the form of a certified cheque or if you request by bank transfer” – any bets on what will be suggested as the best way? All the hallmarks of a classic scam!