Cost of living aid in Gorgie - Angus Robertson

On Monday 16 December from 11am-2pm I will be hosting a cost-of-living help event at the St Bride’s Centre on Orwell Terrace in Gorgie.

I warmly invite constituents who wish to seek advice or have conversations about all aspects of the cost-of-living crisis. Refreshments will be available.

In attendance will be Social Security Scotland, Citizens Advice, Home Energy Scotland, Edinburgh Tenants Federation, Age Scotland, Foursquare, and others.

I know heating and energy costs are one of the main cost-of-living concerns so, if you cannot make the event, it may be useful to know that you may be eligible for grants or interest-free loans through schemes like Home Energy Scotland’s Warm Homes fund, which can provide eligible applicants with free upgrades to boost home energy efficiency.

The Scottish Welfare Fund also offers a crisis grant to help people who are unable to pay heating or energy costs. This must be applied for via Edinburgh City Council online, call 0131 529 5299, or email [email protected].

On a related note, I have launched a digital survey for constituents on all things to do with housing. I want to hear your views on the cost of living, community issues, rent prices, health building fabric and renovations, energy charges, short-term lets, antisocial behaviour, refuse collection and other local services, accessibility, impact of culture and festivals, safety, environmental services and more. Thank you to the over 400 constituents who have completed the survey so far, and I continue to welcome further responses. Visit www.AngusRobertson.Scot and click the survey page.