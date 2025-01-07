Cost of living help is at hand

Citizens Advice were among the organisations who were at the Cost-of-Living event at the St Bride’s Centre

I want to offer my thanks to all who came to my Cost-of-Living event at the St Bride’s Centre in the Gorgie/Dalry area.

Many constituents came along to find out about help it may be possible to receive from a multitude of organisations.

My thanks also go to the organisations who provided advice and support to constituents. Age UK, Social Security Scotland, Citizens Advice, Home Energy Scotland, and Edinburgh Tenants Federation gave constituents extremely helpful advice, often pointing towards financial assistance available to them that they did not know about.

I wholeheartedly recommend the St Bride’s Centre as a venue for events. It’s an Edinburgh City Council community education centre, offering a wide range of classes and activities for adults and children, including ESOL, Carpet Bowls, singing groups, yoga, drawing and painting, tai chi and much more.

Their diverse programme of arts events in the fantastic and well-equipped event space features theatre performances, concerts, ceilidhs and dance performances. The Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival utilise this space for top performers.

The event space created a warm and welcoming environment for constituents for which I am hugely grateful. Places like the St Bride’s Centre are so important in local communities and their continuance is vital for the welfare and provision of social services for locals.

I will be running similar events in future. In the meantime, if you would like advice on possible energy, social security, charitable or other help available, please get in touch with me at [email protected].

Angus Robertson is Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary