Council leader Jane Meagher

As Bonfire Night draws near, we are reminded of the impact of past years’ events on our communities. The disorder and disturbances saw the reckless and criminal use of fireworks to target emergency service workers, vital bus services, local businesses and even members of the public. Things need to change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our priority is to ensure that everyone can enjoy a safe and memorable evening, and the City of Edinburgh Council and Police Scotland have been exploring a range of measures to minimise the negative effects of fireworks at this time of year.

One of the most significant is the introduction and expansion of Firework Control Zones (FCZs). First rolled out last year, these zones are designed to address concerns about the dangerous misuse of fireworks and to protect vulnerable people, animals and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Communities were able to apply to the council for their area to be considered as a FCZ and their locations were carefully chosen based on data and evidence, as well as feedback from residents.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander, City of Edinburgh

Aligning these with Dispersal Zones ensures there is a comprehensive framework in place to deter reckless and antisocial behaviour. FCZs and Dispersal Zones are part of a range of measures police will be able to utilise during the Bonfire Night period to tackle criminality and keep people safe.

High-visibility patrols of police officers, Environmental Wardens and other council officers, along with utilisation of the city’s vast CCTV camera network provide all relevant agencies with an extensive reach into areas that analysis suggests could be at risk of disorder.

In addition, regular and continued visits to premises licensed to sell fireworks will start imminently to conduct safety checks and ensure that all licensing responsibilities in terms of sale of these items are being met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enforcement alone won’t solve the problem. It’s equally important to focus on prevention and community engagement.

That’s why all key partners within the city are working together to support and enhance the local events during Bonfire Night. These are more than just celebrations – they reduce anti-social behaviour and provide an opportunity for the community to come together in a safe and organised way to enjoy the evening.

We’re also placing a strong emphasis on engaging directly with young people. A recent youth summit brought together pupils from schools across the city, the council, the police and other local agencies to have an open conversation about the issues.

Through initiatives such as the police’s School Liaison Officers and targeted community outreach, along with the council’s ongoing community engagement programmes, we are raising awareness about safety and the consequences of antisocial behaviour and we’re collaborating with youth clubs and activity providers to ensure that there are plenty of safe, fun alternatives to misusing fireworks on the night itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the Police will continue to enforce the law where necessary, and the council will do everything within our power to keep communities safe, we know that lasting change comes through collaboration.

By working together, we are confident that this year’s Bonfire Night will be a night the whole community can enjoy safely.