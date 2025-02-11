Don't miss deadline for the school age payment

Parents and carers could be entitled to £314.45 per child through Social Security Scotland’s School Age Payment

Parents and carers of children born between March 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020 could be entitled to £314.45 per child through Social Security Scotland’s School Age Payment. But time is running out – the deadline to apply is midnight on February 28, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This one-off payment is part of the Best Start Grant and is available only in Scotland. It helps families cover essential costs when their child is first old enough to start primary school – whether that’s books, bags, clothes or other equipment.

Importantly, there is no requirement for the child to take up a school place – so families who choose to defer must still apply before the deadline or risk missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The payment is available for each eligible child in a household, not just the firstborn. If you already receive the Scottish Child Payment, School Age Payment will be paid automatically. However, if you don’t receive the Scottish Child Payment or have opted out of automatic payments, you must apply before the deadline.

Even if a family doesn’t qualify for the Scottish Child Payment, they may still be eligible for the School Age Payment. This includes parents and carers who receive housing benefit, are under 18 and not claiming other benefits, or are 18 or 19 and dependent on someone receiving benefits on their behalf.

If you need help applying or want advice on the Scottish Child Payment, School Age Payment, or other financial support, please don’t hesitate to get in touch at [email protected].

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary