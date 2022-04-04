Edinburgh Council leader Adam McVey (Picture: Lisa Ferguson) Newly restored Burns statue reinstated in Leith as nation celebrates Scotlandâ€™s bard An event will be held to mark the reinstatement of the 124-year old bronze statue, which was removed in 2019 to allow for Trams to Newhaven works. Elected members, conservationists and project team directors will hear a reading by former Edinburgh Makar Alan Spence of poems specially written for a time capsule placed under the statue,. This includes his own poem, Interesting Times. ouncil Leader, Adam McVey; Depute Leader, Cammy Day; Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes; Transport and Environment Vice Convener, Councillor Karen Doran; City of Edinburgh Archaeologist, John Lawson; Conservationist Nic Boyes; former Edinburgh Makar Alan Spence. LATEST NEWS: Newly restored Burns statue unveiled in Leith Leithâ€™s iconic Burns statue has been returned to its home on Bernard Street, as Scotland prepares to celebrate the national bard. The 19th century bronze sculpture was put into storage in December 2019 to make way for Trams to Newhaven construction. It has since undergone specialist conservation work before its reinstatement at Bernard Streetâ€™s junction with Constitution Street. On the morning of Burns Night (Tuesday, 25 January), Council leaders, tram project officers and contractors were joined by conservationists and former Edinburgh Makar Alan Spence to officially unveil the monument. They also marked the placement of a new time capsule underneath the statue, alongside an original capsule discovered in 2019, which contained relics from both the late 19th century and the 1960s.

Speaking at the Global Family Care Gathering in 2018, she said that while she had many responsibilities as First Minister, there was none more important than the one she has as Scotland’s chief corporate parent.

“Chief Mammy, as I prefer to describe it,” she said, deploying a phrase so couthy even she seemed slightly embarrassed to use it.

But saccharine aside, Sturgeon was right. When a child enters the care system in Scotland, the state becomes responsible for their welfare. On a practical level, that means the local council becomes the young person’s corporate parent, and the rules on what are expected are clear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Children and Young People (Scotland) Act 2014 sets out the statutory guidance on being a good corporate parent. Any public body charged with looking after children will want “the best outcomes for their looked-after children, accept responsibility for them, and make their needs a priority”.

And the Scottish Government published a helpful guide, “These are our bairns”, to advise councils and their partners on how best to care for looked-after children.

One can only guess that the people responsible for looking after the troubled children in Edinburgh’s two secure units in recent years didn’t bother to read the guide. The recent report by the council’s monitoring officer, after complaints by a whistleblower about abuse, found “illegality, maladministration and injustice” at both places.

If that wasn’t scandal enough, it now seems that Adam McVey, Edinburgh’s council leader – the city’s ‘Chief Daddy’ – is determined there will be no public discussion about his administration’s failure as a corporate parent.

It was bad enough that councillors could not debate the monitoring officer’s full report two weeks ago at full council, because the SNP-Labour ruling group refused a plea by Tory councillors to continue the meeting past its 5pm cut-off time. God forbid that a scandal involving the abuse of children should get in the way of the council leadership’s tea-time.

And last week Councillor McVey showed an uncomfortably authoritarian streak when he stopped two Tory councillors from asking questions about the report during the monthly meeting of the policy and sustainability meeting. He simply muted their microphones when they tried to raise the issue.

According to McVey, the councillors “tried to break rules and conventions relating to questioning officers” and, perhaps the worst crime of all in his eyes, they attempted to propose “an incompetent amendment”.

And his Labour sidekick, depute council leader Cammy Day, complained that the “disrespect” shown by some Tory councillors was “unacceptable”.

Forgive me for being old-fashioned, but I think the failure of Edinburgh City Council to discharge its legal and moral responsibility as the corporate parents of the city’s most troubled children is “unacceptable”.

And shutting down debate on the matter is disrespectful, not only to the victims, but to Edinburgh citizens. We need to know what happened behind the closed doors of those secure units.

Perhaps Scotland’s Chief Mammy should pick up the phone and remind her SNP colleague Councillor McVey that, of all his responsibilities as council leader, he has none more important than his role as the city’s chief corporate parent.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.