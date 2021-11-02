The monument erected in honour of Walter Scott is the world's largest dedicated to a writer (Picture: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s true – Waverley and the series of subsequent novels by Sir Walter Scott gave its name to what was then three stations that now make up Edinburgh’s principal station.

And did you also know that the Walter Scott Monument is the world’s largest monument dedicated to a writer?

Well, that’s also right. Among many fantastic Edinburgh literary and philosophical exports, the Waverley Novels were, during their time, probably the most well-read novels in Europe.

Scott’s name was known the world over, and the striking monument sitting above Princes Street Gardens seems entirely fitting.

Fitting, too, was Sunday’s tribute arranged to mark the 250 years since his birth, with hundreds lining the street to watch the pageant celebrating his life.

Following a service at St Giles Cathedral, the Lord Provost led the march down the mound to the Scott Monument, where further celebrations were held.

The celebration of literature and literary figures is a wonderful part of Edinburgh life. Having spent a few years as a tour guide on the Royal Mile, it is one of the things people visiting our city love to hear about – whether they are Harry Potter fanatics or Conan Doyle diehards.

If seeing the pageant or hearing about Sir Walter Scott has piqued your interest, why not head to the Scottish Storytelling Centre, where you can read about Scott and other famous writers from the capital and beyond.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

