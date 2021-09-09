Some 'not-so-magic' wands mark out a temporary cycle lane (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

But that would ignore the determination of the council’s traffic supremos to salvage something from the not-so-magic wands which have caused so much division across the city.

It was agreed that communities would be consulted about the future of the most contested schemes, but it appears that residents affected by the most controversial of all, Lanark Road, have been given a multiple choice selection which does not include an option to remove.

As far as the stretch opposite Dovecote Park is concerned, they are being given options, but one of them isn’t putting things back the way they were.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Option one is to remove parking, option two is to move parking to the opposite side of the road and option three is… there is no option three.

Not surprisingly, the South West Edinburgh in Motion pressure group is less than impressed with what it calls a Hobson’s choice, and after all that’s happened it would beggar belief if officers thought locals wouldn’t see through this.

And so it goes on, more residents feeling like the council doesn’t care about their views, another consultation which appears to be trying to endorse a predetermined outcome, and another reason for people not to trust an authority which is supposed to serve them.

Will they ever learn? An administration so convinced of its own righteousness isn’t capable.

John McLellan is a Conservative councillor for Craigentinny/Duddingston

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.