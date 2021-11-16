Edinburgh's Strut Safe scheme overwhelmed with volunteers to help people get home at night – Angus Robertson MSP

Angus Robertson meets Alice Jackson and Rachel Chung, the founders of the Strut Safe scheme

Employers, the nightlife hospitality sector, as well as bars, restaurants, faith organisations, charities and the general population have always been aware of the dangers but are even more so in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder and increased reports of spiking across the UK.

In central Edinburgh, a new voluntary group is playing a key role in improving women’s safety.

‘Strut Safe’, founded by Alice Jackson and Rachel Chung, is a group of volunteers who can be contacted by anyone wishing to be accompanied on the phone or in person in Edinburgh during their walk home if they otherwise would have done so alone.

It is a simple and collegiate tool in the arsenal of solving the problem of street harassment and more serious crime against women and vulnerable people as they return home from work or a night out.

I had the pleasure of meeting Alice and Rachel at the Scottish Parliament last week, and am hugely impressed by their commitment to making the streets safer. They have been overwhelmed by applications to volunteer, and are making plans for expansion.

Strut Safe operates in the city between the hours of 7pm and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays and 7pm and 1am on Sunday and can be contacted to accompany you if you are walking a journey alone. They can be reached via social media or the number 0333 335 0026.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

