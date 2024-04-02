Embracing and encouraging our connections around the globe - Angus Robertson

Pictured from left are New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs Angus Robertson MSP and GlobalScot Lolita Jackson at last year’s Tartan Day parade on Sixth Avenue

This year the Scottish Government is taking the opportunity to highlight its Scottish Connections Framework with the Scottish diaspora in North America.

As the framework outlines: the true scale of Scotland’s diaspora is unknown. Scots have traversed the globe for centuries. Their descendants are many and a key characteristic of the Scottish diaspora has been people’s ability to assimilate and integrate into their local communities. Estimates suggest that upwards of 40 million people around the world consider themselves to have Scottish ancestry. Many more will be unaware of their heritage, and some – for good reason – will have complex views about it.

But our diaspora goes beyond bloodlines. We value anyone who has, or wants to have, a connection with Scotland. The Scottish Government’s definition of “diaspora” is therefore broad and welcoming. Just as we consider Scots as being people who were born here, who have lived here, or have paid us the compliment of choosing to live here, so do we consider our diaspora to be self-selecting and inclusive.

That is why we use the term “Scottish Connections”. We want to embrace and encourage just that – connections with and between people linked to Scotland around the globe.

The initiative which I launched last year in New York City places weight on reaching all parts of Scotland’s diaspora and forms part of wider efforts to address the nation’s role in slavery and colonialism. It includes commitments to improve inclusivity and equality by reaching out to historically marginalised communities and groups, and promoting women and young people.s participation.

It includes work with appropriate academic partners to better acknowledge and understand Scots’ involvement in uncomfortable chapters in our history and work with the National Records of Scotland and other organisations like the Scottish Council on Archives to promote their genealogical services to the diaspora.

While I am attending National Tartan Day events in the USA to promote economic, educational and cultural cooperation I will meet with the African-Americans of Scots descent to discuss the promotion of the inclusive Scottish diaspora initiative, including the GlobalScot Lolita Jackson and the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society.

The society is conducting a research project “Forced Settlement: Documenting descendants of enslaved Americans and their Scottish connections” in a study to produce a list of resources for descendants of enslaved individuals with links to Scotland to use for biographical and family history exploration.

I will also lay a wreath, together with American GlobalScots, at the Frederick Douglass Memorial in New York’s Central Park which commemorates the famed 19th century abolitionist, who was named as “Scotland’s anti-slavery agent”.

Scotland’s diaspora is an extension of Scotland itself – our living bridge with people, organisations, and communities around the world. I’m delighted that we are embracing the widest sense of diaspora, to include everyone with a connection to Scotland including many African-Americans.

The Scottish Government has long believed that better engaging our diaspora – family and friends of Scotland globally – can not only benefit Scotland economically and enrich our culture but also improve Scotland’s connections and reputation. And we want our efforts to benefit our diaspora too.