Ensuring a safe environment for your night out

Chief Inspector Brian Manchester, Local Area Commander, South East Edinburgh

I have recently taken over the role as Local Area Commander for the South East of Edinburgh, having replaced Mark Hamilton, who is now the Chief Inspector for Support and Service Delivery based out of St Leonard’s, and so I’d like to use my first column to formally introduce myself to Evening News readers.

I started my policing career in 2001 and have spent most of my time working within various roles in the capital. The majority of my tenure has been as a detective and until December I worked as a DCI within the Public Protection Unit, before taking up the position as Local Area Commander.

During my limited time in this role, I have seen the genuine value that partnership working has within the context of the South East, for example, working closely with the homeless charity Streetworks to support vulnerable persons in the Hunter Square area and target antisocial behaviour and associated criminality.

Other partnership working includes Operation Nightguard where we work with organisations such as Street Assist who provide welfare and first aid support to members of the public who are enjoying the nighttime economy. Operation Nightguard continues to deploy a high-visibility police presence in the city centre to deter alcohol-related criminality in and around our licensed premises. We work collaboratively to ensure there is a safe environment for people to enjoy their night out.

Sticking with city centre deployments, we have also relaunched Operation Verbeia to address ongoing antisocial behaviour and in particular, youth disorder issues at the east end of Princes Street during evenings and weekends.

There are a very small minority of individuals involved but their actions have a detrimental impact on the public and businesses within this area. Targeted patrols have been taking place in this location which will be increasing over the Easter holidays along with other locations in the South East.

I’d ask that parents and guardians assist us in reducing these offences by having discussions with the young people in their care to remind them of the consequences of getting involved in these offences and the repercussions for them when they are identified.

While we’ve only just reached spring, summer will be here before we know it and the planning for Operation Summer City in advance of the Edinburgh International Festival and Fringe, and all of the associated events, is well underway. We know that the city’s population doubles throughout this period and it’s important we have an appropriate police response in place to keep the capital safe for local residents and tourists alike. Stay tuned for more updates on our policing operation for the summer in due course.

Volunteers from Edinburgh-based charity Street Assist

I’m looking forward to working closely with all relevant key partners and the communities of the South East throughout 2025 and beyond to ensure we keep the region a safe place to live, work and visit.

