Fast approaching busy period for police in the Capital - David Robertson

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander, City of Edinburgh

Having recently returned to Edinburgh I am delighted to take this opportunity to write my first piece as the local policing commander.

With over 21 years’ experience policing the Capital, it’s an honour and a privilege to return in this capacity to support our dedicated officers and staff.

All of my service has been in local policing and I have worked right across the city in a variety of roles with a strong grounding in response and community policing.

Edinburgh is one of the most vibrant cities in the world, as well as one of the safest, but we cannot be complacent, and it is my responsibility to deliver a policing service that is visible, effective, and trusted.

In the face of sustained financial pressure and increased demand across a range of areas of policing, it is a challenging time for us, but I am determined that we rise to these challenges. It is my ambition to deliver the best service possible for the people of Edinburgh.

This will require us to be as efficient as possible, to modernise and to find creative solutions to enduring and wicked problems.

We can’t do that alone and we need to be flexible, adaptive, and work with our partners and those who know our local communities best if we want to make a long-lasting difference to our city.

Please help inform how we police your community by completing the “Your Police Survey” which is available on our website.

We are fast approaching a busy period for Edinburgh, with the start of the International Festival and Fringe, and our planning will soon begin in earnest ahead of Bonfire Night and the festive period.

These demands, along with regular demonstrations, VIP visits and daily frontline policing across the city, mean there is never a quiet moment.

I am immensely grateful for the hard work of all our officers and staff in Edinburgh.

Ahead of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Response Policing Week of Action, I have been reflecting on the work of our own front line policing teams.

Day and night these officers respond to emergencies, help those in crisis and to bring offenders to justice, making huge personal sacrifices in doing so and have my utmost admiration and respect.Rest assured that we remain committed to ensuring that Edinburgh remains a safe place to live, work, and visit.