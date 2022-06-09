Finally, the old leader leaves his swanky office at City Chambers - John McLellan

The new administration arrangements which ended 15 years of SNP participation in running the authority were approved on May 26, but it was not until Tuesday of this week that he vacated the spacious room he has occupied for the past five years.

It’s not just any old room, but has a large office attached where the leader’s staff work because, not surprisingly, there’s a bit more to do compared to the leader of an opposition party.

New leader Cammy Day was supposed to move in last week, but the lack of a “suitable” alternative held things up, becoming so problematic that the chief executive Andrew Kerr had to intervene.

It’s not entirely clear why the rooms used by the other groups were unsatisfactory, but the most obvious home for the SNP group was the old Conservative rooms where group leader Iain Whyte worked in a room less than half the size which he shared with Cllr Jo Mowat.

Cllr McVey has not denied he caused the delay, but conveniently cited “accessibility needs” for another group which took priority for the rooms earmarked for the SNP. How considerate.

Perish the thought it was just petty spite to inconvenience the new leader, or that Man-of-the-People McVey was attached to comfy sofas and mahogany furniture more akin to a Mayfair gentleman’s club.