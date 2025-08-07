Bruce the spaniel

Well, it’s been a tad windy these past few days, although I haven’t been sitting at home with the battens down.

No, I have a spaniel – he needs to go out and about on a regular basis, even if I have occasionally worried about my life being snuffed out as trees around me waved rather precariously.

I haven’t really been to many Fringe and Festival shows, mainly because I seem to be walking about everywhere and rarely sitting down in a darkened room.

The other day a friend got in touch with the husband suggesting a last minute gathering at the Raeburn Hotel in Stockbridge.

At that point I was lying on the sofa and had no inclination to move my carcass.

I told them that with 85,000 steps on my fitness counter app for that week I needed some time with ten toes up.

One day I felt so knackered that I actually took a Covid test but that was negative so I have to realise that these bones are just getting old, even if my sister has given me a lecture about how thinking you are old just makes you behave in that manner.

However, I shall be getting out and about more in the next few days so I shall give you an update in two weeks’ time.

That will still give you a few days to catch my pick of the shows if you are so inclined. Mind you, I am not suggesting that you just sit in front of the TV until then – these performers have worked hard to come to Edinburgh and need bums on seats.

Of course, who can ignore the fact that the city is about to be invaded by thousands of people coming to see Oasis at Murrayfield. I hope that some of them can take in a few Fringe shows, although it may be that they are unaware that the world’s largest arts festival is taking place at the same time.

You may not believe it but I have come across a few tourists who have arrived unaware of what is going on here. They just can’t understand why the streets are so busy and why it is quite difficult to find a restaurant with a spare seat.

So onwards and upwards, whatever that means. I will pull myself together and get off the sofa and enjoy the rest of the month as much as possible.