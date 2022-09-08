Fleur is planning to let her cool sounds blossom in Scotland - Fiona Duff

Fleur Woolford brings Soul Castle to Carlowrie Castle by Kirkliston

I have never come across Brad Pitt jogging naked on Blackford Hill, not have I encountered Prince Andrew shirking behind a tree in Inverleith Park.

But oddly enough I met the coolest woman I know who lives in the city walking in my local park with a Chihuahua at the end of her lead.

I somehow fell into conversation with Fleur Woolford a while ago. We chatted, it might have been during lockdown, although I can’t quite remember, but then again my memory isn’t like that of an elephant and frankly I forget everything.

Anyway, as we blethered it turned out that Fleur used to run club nights at Ministry of Sound. I was in London when this club started. It was really too cool for school – I managed to sneak in somehow one night and realised that I would never be described as such.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then she informed me that she organised regular soul music club nights in Ibiza. Well, you could have knocked me over with a wet kipper – what on earth was she doing talking to a washed up old hasbeen/neverwas like me?

During lockdown Fleur opened the Bothy Coffee at the top of India Street. Irving Welsh tweeted that it was his favourite place for a caffeine shot in the Capital. Or it might have been Instagram – frankly I can’t keep up as I prefer my news to come in tomorrow’s chip wrapping.

Anyway, Fleur is back in action in Ibiza and more excitingly she’s bringing it all to Scotland. Soul Castle happens on 17 September at Carlowrie Castle by Kirkliston.

That town may not sound like the grooviest place to hang out but believe me I think it might be. The DJs are all at the top of their game; only about 20 minutes from the city centre (if the wind is in the right direction) and you could be getting down from 1pm for 12 hours at an amazing venue.