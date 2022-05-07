Bouncing. What's not to like? (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA)

A friend mentioned it to me recently when we were discussing finding things to do with kids outside of Edinburgh.

I asked my friend what it was and she explained it's like a huge bouncy castle in a massive room. The kids were buzzing when I said we were going to go try it out.

It's in Livingston and we don't have anything quite like it here in Edinburgh so we were all excited about what to expect. And when we turned up it was above and beyond our expectations!

The place is HUGE! I've never seen my kids take their shoes off so fast as they ran for a massive bouncy castle the size of a football pitch. They were both straight on, jumping and sliding about like maniacs.

Screaming and laughing, they kept knocking me over as I tried to keep my balance – they loved it! The place has a great set up and what an outstanding idea. We spent an hour there and in that time managed the wall, an obstacle course, a slide and even squeezed in a slushie too.

The space is a great big zone of fun for kids to let off some steam and, at the end of a busy week, it's always something I'm looking for us to do.