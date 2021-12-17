Sometimes it can be a challenge to get kids to take a bath (Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

We're huge fans of them in our household and it's not just the fizzing, but how it lifts your mood. The smell of a good bath bomb fills the air with an incredible smell and always makes me feel good.

I never appreciated just how much a smell can change your mood but it really does. Feeling good is so important to me so to be surrounded by happy and positive smells, especially in the dark winter nights, is a must!

I read about the benefits of bath bombs and how uplifting essential oils can be when I was in Lush. Their bath bomb campaign is the perfect excuse for me to go in and justify picking up a few more.

My kids love them and one benefit is getting them to actually go in the bath because it can be a struggle sometimes.

It can, however, be an expensive way of persuading them – it’s definitely a treat, not an everyday option.

I might even try and make some myself because we go through them like nobody's business.

I've tried a few cheaper ones and I pick up the odd one from the pound shop, however, my favourite ones are always the Lush ones.

The smell of the shop is iconic and now I know it's good for boosting your mood, I'll be using that as an excuse to stop in more.

Well, that and a way of getting the kids to go in the bath!

