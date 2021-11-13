Her only complaint is that she's finding the Scottish weather a bit rough compared to the Cypriot sun.

I've watched her get to the front gate with a jacket on, only to turn around and come back indoors.

She doesn't like the cold, but I'm hoping she'll get used to it as she's staying with us for quite a while. She seems to enjoy it here, and I'm sure when the Scottish summer arrives, she'll find it more to her liking.

She's the perfect guest and is so quiet, I forget she's here sometimes. She eats all the food we prepare (unlike our fussy children who always have a complaint for the chef), she takes the boys to school in the morning, walks them home in the afternoon, goes to bed when we call bed time and doesn't even moan about my taste in music.

One other complaint is Scottish TV doesn’t show Cypriot daytime dramas but we're working on finding a channel for her.

You might think I'm mad, but we paid for her flight over and even drove over the Scottish border to pick her up so she didn't have to get the train to Bonnie Scotland all by herself.

We turned up to welcome her to the country with a blanket and a hot water bottle for the journey up the road. If I'm honest, I think Mr Hayley has taken a shine to her, because when he first saw her glossy copper hair and big eyes, his jaw dropped to the floor!

I catch him staring at her when he thinks I'm not looking. She is beautiful with her big brown eyes, legs for days and a golden tan (although I have spotted a few whiskers on her chin) but would never dream of saying anything. And let’s be honest, all us females have a few whiskers here and there on our face.

I can't deny it, she is absolutely gorgeous. When walking past Morrison's the other day, the baker on his way out stopped me to ask her name and said “phwoar she's stunning!” I'm not sure if she understood him or not.

Many might think I'm mad welcoming such a female in to our home. However, I can get over my nose being out of joint when seeing how great a great friend she's become to our eldest son.

They spend a lot of time together, playing, going out for walks and she even watches him play the PS5 like she's genuinely interested! We could have taken in a peely-walley lodger from anywhere, but I'm glad Dolly from Cyprus is the one who's living with us.

I have to say she's incredible and the only one small teeny weeny grumble I have, (and I've had to look hard for it) is that she took a little bit of frustration out on my new sheepskin cushion. But to be honest, a bald spot on a cushion is a small price to pay for adopting a rescue dog.

Yes, Dolly is a dog and this is her forever home now, albeit a few degrees cooler than she's used to.

