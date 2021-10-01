Pet ownership has boomed during the pandemic, but it has sadly also meant rescue shelters are busier than ever.

So we’ve teamed up with Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home to help rescue animals find the forever home they deserve.

This week we’re introducing you to two adorable staffies, Romeo and Hugo. Read on to find out all about them.

Edinburgh rescue dogs Hugo (left) and Romeo need a new forever home (Edinburgh Dogs and Cats Home)

Could Hugo be your Edinburgh rescue dog?

Hugo is about one year old and loves everyone he meets. Rescuers describe him as a very happy and friendly young boy who is playful and energetic.

Although he loves all toys, Hugo has a favourite tennis ball which he would happily chase all day.

Edinburgh rescue dog Hugo is happy and full of beans

He needs an owner who will provide him with plenty of exercise to keep him happy, and is committed to continuing his training.

Hugo is bouncy and boisterous and gets easily overexcited, so long walks will be key to keeping him well behaved.

If you think you could make Hugo the happiest dog in the world, contact the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Could Romeo be the dog for you?

Edinburgh rescue dog Romeo is shy but full of love

Sweet Romeo is a little nervous boy who can find life a bit overwhelming a times.

But when he knows he can trust you he is incredibly friendly and affectionate. He is an energetic dog who loves nothing better than running around and playing with his today, and going for a quiet walk.

Romeo needs an experienced human and would benefit from working with a behaviourist to reach his full potential. He will need several visits to get to know his new owner, and is likely to take time to settle in and be comfortable in his new home.

If you have the time and patience to take on this handsome boy, contact Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

Jamie Simpson, director of operations, says: "Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home has been an institution of Edinburgh for almost 140 years. We’ve survived two world wars, and now a pandemic as well.”