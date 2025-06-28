Fringe previews are great time to catch cut-price world class stand-up comedy

Jack Traynor: Before I Forget (work in progress) is on June 29 - 8.30-9.30pm at Dragonfly, 52 West Port, Edinburgh

Edinburgh is so saturated with live comedy in August that many people in the city are either unaware of the year-round scene or simply don’t have the appetite for laughter for 11 months. But June and July are a good time to catch a show at a bargain price.

With only five weeks to go until the start of this year’s Fringe, this is an ideal time to catch local Scottish comedy talent previewing their work before the city is swamped with performers from down south and overseas.

The Scottish comedy scene is going through a boom period right now. There are probably more world-class stand-ups per head of population in the central belt than in any other part of the UK, if not the world. We can lose sight of this in August when Edinburgh hosts the world’s biggest arts festival, and major international names with huge publicity budgets take up all the poster space on The Mound.

If you are not sure what see at the Fringe, go to see one of the midweek shows at the city’s three year-round venues. The Stand have a regular work-in-progress night called WIPLash, Monkey Barrel have their Best Of Fringe show on a Thursday and The Comedy Attic hosts a new material gig every Tuesday. At this time of year, the line-ups will include some top Scottish talent road-testing their festival routines.

If you see someone you like, go back and watch their full show at The Fringe. Also, rather than adding to Underbelly’s obscene profits, catch a show at The Stand, Monkey Barrel or The Scottish Comedy Festival. There is also a fair sprinkling of local talent on show at The Gilded Balloon.

The added bonus to seeing shows at one of these venues is that the money is not syphoned off into some offshore bank account, it is re-invested in the city. This weekend, local promoters Good Egg Comedy are launching their month-long season of Fringe previews at The Dragonfly on West Port. I am doing my show there tomorrow evening and Good Egg are offering a limited number of tickets for £2, a fraction of what you’ll be paying. What else can you get for two quid? That’s less than the bus fare.