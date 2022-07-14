From the Rolling Stones to Bruce Springsteen, Murrayfield Stadium rocks with the best of them

Even then, the wrinkly rockers looked older than their years, decades of their infamous rock'n'roll lifestyle having taken its toll.Over the years, Murrayfield has welcomed some of the world's biggest music rock and pop stars, everyone from The Eagles to the Spice Girls, Robbie Williams to the Foo Fighters and One Direction to Madonna have played the 56,000 capacity stadium.So have Kings of Leon, Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Robbie Williams, Celine Dion, Tina Turner, R.E.M. and David Bowie.As a venue, however, I've always found Murrayfield too big, watching from the seating can be a voyeuristic experience. There can be a disconnect, like being on the outside looking in as the party people 'revelling' in the music and atmosphere of the standing are on the pitch.That said, there are always exceptions to the rule and when Oasis played there in 2009 I was only too relieved to be in the stand with access to the VIP bar and lounge and a view of the carnage unfolding on the pitch as fans went battling with each other and glasses of urine flew threw the air as the gig reached its climax as Noel and Liam Gallagher belted out Champagne Supernova at what turned out to be one of their last gigs together.Another act I caught at Murrayfield, way back in 2005, was the late James Brown, who left us all feeling good and was probably the performer I felt owned the venue more than any of the others I have seen there.This week, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announced their plan to open their 2023 four date UK arena tour at the home of Scottish Rugby and if anyone can match Brown's ability to own a stadium that size, it's The Boss.Demand for tickets, which go on sale at 9am on Thursday, July 21, is sure to be high, especially as the tour marks the first UK live shows for Springsteen and The E Street Band since 2016 and the 14-month, worldwide The River Tour.​ ​With their most recent studio album Letter To You debuting at No 1 in 11 countries it's safe to expect tracks from that release along with many of the classics to get an airing at Murrayfield​. ​