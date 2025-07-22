Fund helps bring Scots together - Angus Robertson

Hundreds of people attended the inaugural Edinburgh Tartan Day parade on May 10, 2025 in Edinburgh

Scotland has always been a country of outward-looking ambition. Generations of Scots have travelled, settled and contributed around the globe and today that network of shared heritage, friendship and cooperation is more important than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is why I am delighted to reopen the Scottish Connections Fund. With grants of up to £15,000 available, the fund supports projects that strengthen links between Scotland and its global diaspora. From cultural initiatives and education partnerships to heritage research and community development, eligible projects can come from anywhere in the world, so long as they foster meaningful connection with Scotland.

The Scottish Connections Fund has increased by 50 per cent to £75,000 for this year – meaning that even more new and innovative projects will be able to benefit and engage Scotland’s diaspora community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This fund is part of the Scottish Government’s wider international strategy to build global partnerships, promote our distinct identity and support collaboration across borders. It reflects the reality that Scottish influence doesn’t stop at the water’s edge, and that the people who care about Scotland often live far beyond it.

Applications are now open until 30 August. I encourage individuals and organisations across the globe to come forward with ideas. Whether you’re part of a diaspora group in Canada, a cultural organisation in New Zealand or a researcher in Europe, this is an opportunity to deepen Scotland’s international ties and bring communities together.

At a time when so much attention is focused on division and separation, the Scottish Connections Fund is a reminder of what binds us. Wherever you are, if you carry Scotland with you, this fund is for you.