Indeed, my wife, two young daughters and I have spent many an afternoon making furry friends. I know the First Minister’s visit to Gorgie Farm with me was a particularly memorable moment of the campaign for her.

For many, Gorgie Farm is more than a great day out. It has been a central facility for people with disabilities and carers to come and get hands-on and educational experiences – something numerous constituents have written to me about. For city-based schools, it has provided an understanding of farming and rural issues. The farm has also been a food bank location, supporting the Gorgie and Dalry communities.

I have received many, many emails from constituents voicing their support and hope that Love Gorgie Farm will remain open. These times are very difficult for many charities and organisations, and I am aware that, for Gorgie Farm management, the financial context is challenging and that saving the farm is no sure bet. Nonetheless, I have been in contact with them to offer any help I can. I have also reached out to the council leader to represent the farm’s plea for the council’s financial help and to offer my assistance. Now is the time for all stakeholders to do what they can to find a solution.